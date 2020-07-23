A Fauquier County deputy has tested positive for COVID -19, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.
The deputy was exposed in a non-work related environment. Contact tracing is being conducted internally and externally; and notification is being made to those individuals with whom the deputy had close contact with, the sheriff's office said.
The agency said it is following all the proper protocol and procedures to ensure this exposure has not affected any other personnel, families or the general public.
