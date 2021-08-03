After 4-1/2 years in the job, Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton will leave, effective Aug. 27.
Mr. Melton has accepted a job in Washington state, Fauquier Health said in a press release Friday afternoon.
“An interim replacement will be named soon, and a national search for a permanent leader has been initiated,” said Liz Harris, a spokeswoman for LifePoint Health, the local hospital’s Tennessee-based parent company.
“The decision to leave my role at Fauquier Health was a very difficult one, but the right one for me and my family right now,” Mr. Melton said. “I am honored to have been part of Fauquier Health and this community for the last four years.
“Fauquier Health is a vital part of the Warrenton community, and the hospital’s team of dedicated employees, physicians and volunteers is dedicated to advancing the health of their communities. I am proud to have been able to call myself one of them and confident that they will continue to thrive long after my departure.”
He joined Fauquier Health as CEO in February 2017, succeeding Rodger Baker, the company’s longtime chief executive, just more than three years after LifePoint purchased it.
Previously, Mr. Melton served as CEO of LifePoint’s Wythe County Community Hospital in Wytheville. He also had worked as CEO for Hackensack UMC at Pascack Valley, Texas, and as director of operations and division director of operations for LHP Hospital Group Inc. in Plano, Texas.
“Chad’s departure is a bittersweet one,” said Steve Wojcik, chairman of the Fauquier Health Board of Trustees. “We support his decision, but we are disappointed to lose a great leader who has been instrumental in making Fauquier a leader in clinical care and who has done so much to bring new services and advanced technologies to our community.
“Our board looks forward to working with LifePoint Health on the search for the best executive to fill Chad’s shoes and ensure the success of Fauquier Health into the future.”
The local board has only an advisory role.
In Mr. Melton’s first year as CEO, Fauquier Hospital earned a record $23.7 million profit. Fauquier Hospital’s profit, $7.9 million the year before the purchase, soared to an average of more than $20 million since. The hospital converted from a not-for-profit community organization to for-profit status with the sale.
Net earnings soared after publicly-traded LifePoint purchased the hospital and related businesses in November 2013.
Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm, bought LifePoint — including Fauquier Health — for $5.6 billion in November 2018.
“Our team is dedicated to supporting Fauquier Health through this transition,” LifePoint Eastern Division President Jamie Carter said. “Fauquier Health has many exciting initiatives underway, and we are committed to ensuring that its team has the support and resources they need to continue to advance healthcare delivery and provide high-quality, compassionate care for its communities.”
In addition to the 97-bed hospital, Fauquier Health includes the adjacent rehabilitation and nursing center, The Villa a Suffield Meadows assisted-living facility, a wellness center, a wound center, a sleep center, a cancer/infusion/urology center, a surgery center in Culpeper and a variety of medical practices. Fauquier Health has about 1,000 employees, making it the county’s largest private employer.
