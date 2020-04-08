Fauquier County has suffered its first confirmed death from the COVID-19 pandemic, FauquierNow.com reports.
An 84-year-old Warrenton man died of the disease early Tuesday evening, April 7, at Fauquier Hospital, friends and other local sources confirmed to FauquierNow on Wednesday morning.
“Fauquier Health can confirm that we have had a COVID-related death at our hospital as reported by the Virginia Department of Health, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family that lost their loved one,” hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage wrote in an email just after noon Wednesday. “It is our responsibility to protect the privacy of our patients at all times, and we cannot provide comment on any patient matter. Thank you for understanding.”
Virginia Department of Health officials earlier Wednesday had refused to confirm the death.
Read more on this story at FauquierNow.com.
