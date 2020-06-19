Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old woman in her Bealeton apartment.
Deputies were called to the 6300 block of Village Center Drive about 7 p.m. Thursday, where they found the woman dead. The victim was "apparently found when a family member returned home," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The victim suffered severe trauma to the torso. An autopsy was scheduled Friday to determine the exact cause and manner of death. This incident is currently under investigation as a homicide, the sheriff's office said.
The victim's name has not been released. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
