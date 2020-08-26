A 21-year-old Fauquier County man faces five counts of felony animal cruelty after an investigation into a rooster fighting ring in Brandy Station.
Fauquier County Animal Control Deputies arrested and charged Jose Martinez Sepulveda, 21, of Brandy Station, with five felony counts of animal fighting and cruelty Monday, August 24. Sepulveda at the time of arrest was being held on a $5000 secured bond.
In early August, Animal Control deputies were made aware of a possible animal cruelty compliant involving organized rooster fighting events. They found evidence during their investigation to proceed with criminal charges, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
On Monday and Tuesday, deputies executed two search warrants in the 10500 block of Weaversville Road and a third search warrant in Culpeper County.
Authorities seized a total of 47 roosters, seven hens, and multiple items consistent with animal fighting, the release said. The animals are being housed at the Fauquier County SPCA, where they are being provided medical care.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control received assistance from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Fauquier County SPCA, Virginia Animal Fighting Task Force, Virginia State Police, Culpeper County Animal Control, and Homeland Security.
