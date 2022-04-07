A Bealeton man is in custody after an alleged attempted rape and sexual assault in Culpeper, according to authorities.
Enrique Domingo Morales, 23, of Bealeton, has been charged with felony attempted rape by force or threat, felony abduction by force or intimidation and two misdemeanor charges in relation to an incident early Sunday.
According to the Culpeper Police Department, the local 911 call center received multiple hang-up calls just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The center was able to use the Rapid SOS system to provide a general location in the 800 block of Sperryville Pike.
When police arrived to investigate, they found a sexual assault in progress, according to a news release.
Officers reportedly stopped the assault and detained the suspect, later identified as Morales.
According to the release, Morales and the alleged victim met at a bar in Culpeper hours earlier. There’s no evidence the two knew each other before this weekend’s encounter.
Morales allegedly offered the woman a ride home, which she accepted. He then took her to an isolated location in the 800 block of Sperryville Pike and attempted to rape her.
Morales was arrested and is being held without bond at the Culpeper County jail.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities ask anyone with information related to the case to call Sgt. Detective Norma McGuckin at 540-727-3430, extension 5580, or email tips@culpeperva.gov and reference case No. 2204-0022. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org.
Great job by the 911 call center and Culpeper Police Department!
I suppose it is probably not politically correct to say this, but a woman, especially if she is drunk, should not accept a ride home from a complete stranger.
“Fauquier man”….lol
