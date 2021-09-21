Fauquier sheriff’s detectives on Monday charged a county elementary school music teacher with assault for allegedly restraining a 7-year-old female student with his belt.
Brendan Mitchell Henry, 23, of Herndon, faces charges of charges of assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor at H.M. Pearson Elementary School near Catlett on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Sgt. Steve Lewis said.
“Detectives with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with Child Protective Services and Fauquier County Public School officials, investigated an incident,” Sgt. Lewis wrote in a press release. “During the investigation, detectives learned a 7 year-old-female student was assaulted by Henry in class on September 15.
“Henry used his belt to restrain the student from being disruptive in the classroom. The student was not injured during this incident.”
Fauquier County Public Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said, “Henry was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
Henry joined the school system this year, Helkowski said.
Fairfax County police took Henry into custody “without incident” Monday night, Sgt. Lewis said. A Fairfax County magistrate conducted a bond hearing and released him on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
