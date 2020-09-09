A nursing home in Fauquier County has become the latest long-term care facility to be hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brookside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Warrenton has reported 11 deaths related to COVID-19, all within the past week, according to updated data from the Virginia Department of Health. That accounts for more than half of the 20 COVID-related deaths in all of Fauquier since the pandemic began.

The updated report comes as Wednesday's overall numbers from the health department show a slowdown in the number of new cases and hospitalizations in Northern Virginia, although the number of test results reported is also lower, which may be a result of the Labor Day weekend holiday.

Brookside has had 76 total positive cases among residents and staff since its outbreak was first reported to the health department on Aug. 14. In an update posted on its website, the facility says that as of Wednesday it has just 17 active positive cases.

"The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority," the facility said. "We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19..., including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances."

Statewide, long-term care facilities such as Brookside have had 396 separate coronavirus outbreaks (some facilities have had more than one), resulting in 1,393 deaths, or over half of the total deaths reported from the virus.

Northern Virginia, which as defined by the state health department does not include Fauquier, added 166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, dropping its seven-day average to 214, its lowest since Aug. 6. Hospitalizations related to the virus in the region also fell, to 224, the lowest level for that measure since Aug. 9.

Statewide, 882 new cases were reported Wednesday, dropping the seven-day average to 964. However, the health department's report included the results of only 10,155 diagnostic tests. The seven-day average of new test results being reported is at its lowest level since July 10, which was also following a holiday weekend.

The state reported 11 new deaths Wednesday, including three in Northern Virginia.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 166 new cases, 3 new deaths

Statewide: 882 new cases, 11 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 10,155 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 46,660 cases, 1,122 deaths

Statewide: 129,289 cases, 2,697 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.69 million diagnostic tests (1.83 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,072 (up from 1,051 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 252 (up from 240 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 15,967 total

Nursing Home Patients: 627 confirmed positive cases (down from 649 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 189,718 deaths, 6.33 million cases, 2.36 million recovered

World: 898,426 deaths, 27.62 million cases, 18.59 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University