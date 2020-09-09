A nursing home in Fauquier County has become the latest long-term care facility to be hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brookside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Warrenton has reported 11 deaths related to COVID-19, all within the past week, according to updated data from the Virginia Department of Health. That accounts for more than half of the 20 COVID-related deaths in all of Fauquier since the pandemic began.
The updated report comes as Wednesday's overall numbers from the health department show a slowdown in the number of new cases and hospitalizations in Northern Virginia, although the number of test results reported is also lower, which may be a result of the Labor Day weekend holiday.
Brookside has had 76 total positive cases among residents and staff since its outbreak was first reported to the health department on Aug. 14. In an update posted on its website, the facility says that as of Wednesday it has just 17 active positive cases.
"The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority," the facility said. "We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19..., including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances."
Statewide, long-term care facilities such as Brookside have had 396 separate coronavirus outbreaks (some facilities have had more than one), resulting in 1,393 deaths, or over half of the total deaths reported from the virus.
Northern Virginia, which as defined by the state health department does not include Fauquier, added 166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, dropping its seven-day average to 214, its lowest since Aug. 6. Hospitalizations related to the virus in the region also fell, to 224, the lowest level for that measure since Aug. 9.
Statewide, 882 new cases were reported Wednesday, dropping the seven-day average to 964. However, the health department's report included the results of only 10,155 diagnostic tests. The seven-day average of new test results being reported is at its lowest level since July 10, which was also following a holiday weekend.
The state reported 11 new deaths Wednesday, including three in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,546
|302
|62
|Arlington
|3,679
|480
|143
|Fairfax
|19,177
|2,096
|566
|Fairfax City
|126
|13
|7
|Falls Church
|66
|11
|7
|Loudoun
|6,273
|399
|118
|Manassas
|1,842
|128
|24
|Manassas Park
|587
|53
|7
|Prince William
|11,364
|876
|188
|Totals
|46,660
|4,358
|1,122
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|511
|48
|4
|Spotsylvania
|1,926
|127
|39
|Stafford
|1,799
|145
|13
|Fauquier
|827
|44
|20
|Totals
|5,063
|364
|76
Seven-day average test positivity rates by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|5.2%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.6%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Aug. 6
|5.7%
|Stable
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|7.6%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.9% / July 24
|8.4%
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|8.2%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|5.7% / June 23
|7.6%
|Down
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 166 new cases, 3 new deaths
Statewide: 882 new cases, 11 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 10,155 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 46,660 cases, 1,122 deaths
Statewide: 129,289 cases, 2,697 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.69 million diagnostic tests (1.83 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,072 (up from 1,051 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 252 (up from 240 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 15,967 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 627 confirmed positive cases (down from 649 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 189,718 deaths, 6.33 million cases, 2.36 million recovered
World: 898,426 deaths, 27.62 million cases, 18.59 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
