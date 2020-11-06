Fauquier’s circuit court continues to wrestle with the mental health of a Morrisville teen who last February allegedly murdered his mother and little brother, Fauquier Now reports.
A second psychological evaluation found Leviathan “Levi” Henry Norwood, 17, competent to faces two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted first-degree murder of his father, three counts of using a firearm in the commission of felony and grand larceny for stealing a car to make his getaway the night of killings.
First-degree murder carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison.
On Thursday, Judge Douglas L. Fleming conducted a brief status hearing on the brutal crimes.
Mr. Norwood’s lawyer — Deputy Public Defender Ryan D. Ruzic — made reference to the new competency evaluation during the hearing.
Mr. Ruzic also noted a separate analysis to determine the defendant’s state of mind at the time of the murders but didn’t disclose its findings.
That could mean the study determined Mr. Norwood sane when he allegedly shot to death his mother Jennifer Norwood, 34, and brother Wyatt Norwood, 6.
If so, such a finding would make a “not guilty by reason of insanity” defense impossible.
In an interview, Mr. Ruzic declined to discuss the evaluation.
Mr. Norwood, who didn’t appear Thursday in court or by video, remains incarcerated at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott C. Hook and Mr. Ruzic indicated to the judge that it would be premature to discuss a potential trial schedule for Mr. Norwood, because Fauquier still awaits Virginia Supreme Court approval of a jury trial plan that complies with coronavirus requirements and guidelines.
The next hearing on the case will take place Jan. 7 — four days before Mr. Norwood turns 18.
Because of the defendant’s age, the case originated in Fauquier Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Legally a minor, Mr. Norwood made his first court appearance on Monday, Feb. 24.
Judge Melissa N. Cupp presided over the 15-minute closed hearing.
At the defense’s request, Judge Cupp ordered a psychological evaluation to determine Mr. Norwood’s competence to stand trial in her court.
The evaluation determined Mr. Norwood had a sound mind, and Judge Cupp found probable cause that Mr. Norwood committed the alleged “offenses.”
In June, Judge Cupp certified the case to a Fauquier County Circuit Court grand jury, which a month later indicted Mr. Norwood on the two first-degree murder and five related charges.
The indictments mean the court treats him as an adult and all proceedings will be open.
The Feb. 14 murders took place in family’s rented brick rambler at 12870 Elk Run Road in Southern Fauquier.
The defendant’s father came home just before 6 o’clock the night of the murders and found the bodies of his wife and son, according to the investigation.
A Liberty High School junior at the time of the murders, Levi Norwood then appeared and shot his father with a handgun, investigators said.
The father then left the house and called 911.
Before deputies arrived at the scene, Levi Norwood had fled by foot and then in a vehicle, according to authorities. After a 22-hour manhunt, North Carolina authorities detained him after he attempted to shoplift hair dye, clothes and a backpack at Super Target store in Durham.
Fauquier detectives travelled to North Carolina on Feb. 22 to pick up Mr. Norwood.
The defendant’s father Joshua Norwood, 37, died April 20, at the family’s home. Authorities ruled his death a suicide.
