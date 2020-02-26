Wrists and ankles shackled, the slump-shouldered Midland teen charged with murdering his mother and 6-year-old brother made his first appearance in a Fauquier court late Monday afternoon.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Melissa N. Cupp presided over the 15-minute closed hearing in the case of Levi Norwood, 17, reports Don Del Ross of Fauquier Now.
The Liberty High School junior faces two counts of murder in the shooting deaths. He could face additional charges for allegedly wounding his father the night of Friday, Feb. 14, in the family’s home at 12870 Elk Run Road in Southern Fauquier.
His hair still dyed purple, a detail that helped North Carolina police identify him a day after the murders, Levi Norwood sat quietly in the courtroom as his case began under heavy security.
Just before 5 p.m. Monday, Judge Cupp closed the hearing at the request of Deputy Public Defender Ryan D. Ruzic and Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott C. Hook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.