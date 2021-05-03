cia_headquarters.jpg

Courtesy WTOP Radio

The FBI says law-enforcement agents shot an armed man outside CIA headquarters in McLean on Monday evening.

The agency said the man was wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6 p.m. outside the CIA.

The FBI said the man was taken to a local hospital, but did not release his condition.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the agency said in a statement. "The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."

