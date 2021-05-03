The FBI says law-enforcement agents shot an armed man outside CIA headquarters in McLean on Monday evening.
The agency said the man was wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon," around 6 p.m. outside the CIA.
The FBI said the man was taken to a local hospital, but did not release his condition.
The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.
