Three members of what the FBI calls a "racially-motivated violent extremist group" have been arrested on firearms and other charges ahead of Monday's pro-gun rally at the state capitol in Richmond.
The men, federal prosecutors say, are members of a neo-Nazi group called "the Base," which had planned to travel to the Richmond rally. In encrypted chatrooms, the group also discussed recruitment, creating a white ethno-state and committing acts of violence against minority communities, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Gov. Ralph Northam this week declared a state of emergency ahead of Monday's rally based on threats of violence from extremist groups believed to be planning to attend.
“The available information suggests that a substantial number of these demonstrators are expected to come from outside [Virginia], may be armed, and have as their purpose not peaceful assembly but violence, rioting, and insurrection,” the governor said in the order.
A criminal complaint filed at the U.S. District Court in Maryland charges Brian Mark Lemley, Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, and Newark, Delaware, and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland, with transporting and harboring aliens and conspiring to do so.
Lemley is also charged with transporting a machine gun and disposing of a firearm and ammunition to an alien unlawfully present in the United States.
The complaint also charges Lemley and Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, currently of Newark, Delaware, with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony. Mathews is also charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The complaint was filed Jan. 14 and unsealed Thursday after the men were arrested by FBI agents.
Lemley previously served as a Cavalry Scout in the United States Army, and as of August 2019, Mathews, a Canadian citizen in the United States illegally, was a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve.
The criminal complaint alleges that on Aug. 19, Mathews unlawfully crossed from Canada into the United States near the Manitoba/Minnesota border. On Aug. 30, Lemley and Bilbrough allegedly drove from Maryland to Michigan in order to pick up Mathews, and all three men returned to Maryland on Aug. 31.
In December, Lemley and Mathews used an upper receiver ordered by Lemley, as well as other firearms parts, to make a functioning assault rifle, the complaint alleges. Also in December, Lemley, Mathews, and Bilbrough allegedly attempted to manufacture a hallucinogenic controlled substance, DMT, at Lemley and Mathews’s apartment.
"Furthermore, Lemley, Mathews, and Bilbrough discussed the Base’s activities and spoke about other members of the organization. Mathews also allegedly showed the assault rifle to Bilbrough, who examined the assault rifle and returned it to Mathews," federal prosecutors said in their news release.
This month, according to the complaint, Lemley and Mathews purchased approximately 1,650 rounds of 5.56mm and 6.5mm ammunition; traveled from Delaware to a gun range in Maryland, where they shot the assault rifle; and retrieved plate carriers (to support body armor) and at least some of the purchased ammunition from Lemley’s prior residence in Maryland.
If convicted, Lemley and Bilbrough each face a maximum sentence of five years for transporting and harboring certain aliens, and 10 years for conspiracy to do so.
Lemley also faces a maximum of five years in prison for transporting a machine gun in interstate commerce, and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for disposing of a firearm and ammunition to an illegal alien.
