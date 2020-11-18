The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 home test that provides rapid results.
The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is a single-use test that is intended to detect the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
The test kit has been authorized for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals age 14 and older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider, the FDA said in a Tuesday evening news release.
It is also authorized for use in doctor’s offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms for all ages but samples must be collected by a healthcare provider. The test is currently authorized for prescription use only.
The test works by swirling the self-collected sample swab in a vial that is then placed in the test unit. In 30 minutes or less, the results can be read directly from the test unit’s light-up display that shows whether a person is positive or negative, the FDA says.
Individuals with positive results should self-isolate and seek additional care from their health care provider. Individuals who test negative and experience COVID-like symptoms should follow up with their health care provider as negative results do not preclude an individual from COVID-19.
An important component to successful at-home testing is the ability to efficiently track and monitor results. The FDA says prescribing health care providers are required to report all test results they receive from individuals who use the test to their relevant public health authorities.
Lucira Health, the test manufacturer, has also developed box labeling, quick reference instructions and health care provider instructions to assist with reporting.
