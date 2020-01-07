The federal Office of Personnel Management is closing federal government offices in the D.C. area early today due to snow.
Employees were told to depart four hours earlier than their normal departure time and may request unscheduled leave to depart prior to their staggered departure time.
All employees were told to department by 1 p.m., at which time federal offices were expected to close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.