Twelve Virginia public school students with disabilities and other high COVID risks won an injunction against the enforcement of SB 739 and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, opening the door for targeted masking requirements in schools - but only for the dozen plaintiff students.
U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon ruled Wednesday night that some mandatory masking could be considered a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act to protect the 12 vulnerable students listed as plaintiffs in the case, including a student at Jennie Dean Elementary in Manassas. But his ruling stopped short of upending what’s been state law since March and allowing for blanket mask mandates in schools.
“This case concerns these twelve Plaintiffs and their ability to seek relief from their schools for some limited masking requirement, as a reasonable modification of otherwise governing state law,” wrote Moon. “This is not a class action, and Plaintiffs lack any legal right to assert the rights of others not before the Court. … E.O. 2 and S.B. 739 are the law in Virginia and they remain in force, affording parents the choice whether their children should wear masks to school, notwithstanding nay school rule that would require students to wear masks.”
Both sides of the case declared victory after Moon’s opinion was published Wednesday.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares – a defendant in the case alongside Youngkin, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and other officials – said in a statement that the statewide ban on public school mask mandates remained in place.
“Today’s ruling affirms that Governor Younkin’s Executive Order 2 and Senate Bill 739 is the law of Virginia and parents have the right to make choices for their children,” he said.
Christopher Seaman, the lead plaintiff whose 8-year-old son in Albemarle County was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, took to Twitter Wednesday night.
“Victory! Preliminary injunction granted by the federal court preventing defendants from enforcing EO 2 and SB 739 (the mask-optional law) in schools where the plaintiffs & their children are enrolled,” he wrote.
Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, who’ve taken on representation of the 12 students and their parents, told Moon during oral arguments earlier this month that they were not seeking the return of blanket mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools. Instead, they said, they wanted individual schools and school boards to have the freedom to require masks in targeted settings to protect particularly vulnerable students.
Tasha Nelson, the Manassas mother, said she’d asked her school to help implement an individualized plan for protecting her son Jack, a 10-year-old student at Jennie Dean Elementary with cystic fibrosis. But she told InsideNoVa earlier this month that the school effectively told her their hands were tied by SB 739, which passed the General Assembly in February and took effect March 1. Because the school couldn’t require that students directly around Jack would be masked, doctors have recommended that Jack stay home from school until community transmission reaches lower levels.
Studies have shown that people with cystic fibrosis, a congenital disease that can hinder breathing and make patients particularly susceptible to lung infections, are at a much higher risk than most for severe COVID symptoms.
“Simply put: WE CAN ASK FOR PEER MASKING AS A REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION,” Nelson wrote on Twitter Wednesday night after Moon’s decision was released.
Moon’s opinion and injunction does not itself deem mask requirements a reasonable accommodation under the ADA, though as Nelson wrote, it does grant the plaintiffs the ability to ask their schools to require masks around their students.
In his 56-page opinion, Moon wrote that he’s mindful of defendants’ claims that a blanket injunction would not serve the public interest given that “student mask mandates are no longer generally recommended by the CDC, and are detrimental to many children’s academic, social, and emotional development, and to their mental health.”
“Shared experience and common sense reflect that, at a minimum, having to wear a mask can be uncomfortable, especially for extended periods. It is no small thing or schools or health officials to ask (or require) persons to wear masks for substantial periods in order to reduce risk of spread of COVID-19,” Moon wrote.
But, he concluded, that did not preclude the plaintiffs from asking – though not necessarily receiving – limited mask requirements for those around their students.
“Simply put, federal law demands just such a fact-specific inquiry into reasonableness, and E.O. 2 and S.B. 739 – just like any other state law – cannot preclude Plaintiffs from asking for some required masking as a reasonable accommodation,” Moon wrote, “nor can they bar Plaintiff’s schools from implementing some required masking, if in fact, it would constitute a reasonable modification under federal law.”
