Looking for things to do this summer? From beer fests to book fairs, you'll find a full calendar to keep the family occupied.
JUNE
June 3
MusicWorks
Workhouse Arts Center, Lorton
A new music festival comes to the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton with the debut of MusicWorks, an extended outdoor concert event, featuring Cory Wong, Sierra Hull and Oh He Dead, along with food and drinks. Get tickets at insidenovatix.com and more information at workhousearts.org/musicworks.
June 4-5
Occoquan RiverFest and Craft Show
Occoquan’s new RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town’s 50-year craft show tradition Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities for everyone. See occoquanva.gov for information.
June 4
28th Annual Manassas Railway Fest
Downtown Manassas
A family celebration of Manassas’ rich railway history, attracting over 30,000 people each year, returns this year. Model railroad displays, Virginia Railway Express excursions and plenty of fun for kids will be on hand. See historicmanassas.org for more information.
June 10-12
Summerfest at Mount Vernon
More than 30 craft beers from Virginia breweries will be available to sample at Mount Vernon Summerfest. You can also see an 18th-century ice cream making demonstration, discuss gardening with an 18th-century herbalist, and enjoy foods made using traditional ingredients and methods. See mountvernon.org for tickets and details.
June 12
Don McLean
Capital One Hall in Tysons
Singer-songwriter Don McLean is coming to Capital One Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “American Pie,” named as a top five song of the 20th century by the Recording Industry of America. See capitalonehall.com for ticket information and details.
June 18
The Ambassadors’ Cup Invitational Polo Match
Morven Park International Equestrian Center
Leesburg
Don’t miss the inaugural event of the polo season at Morven Park. Don your party dress and most stylish hat for the “Snazzy Hat” and “Dapper Dresser Award” competition and bring your friends for this premiere polo event. Plan a picnic or compete in the “Best Tailgate” competition. You’ll even get the chance to stomp some divots – one of the oldest traditions in this Sport of Kings – during halftime. Tickets at insidenovatix.com.
June 24-25
Fireworks and Tomb Tours at Mount Vernon
Start your Independence Day celebration with a bang with fireworks and live music at Mount Vernon. Visit Washington’s Tomb at night, one of the few times the area is open in the evening. See mountvernon.org for more information.
June 25
Manassas Bee Festival
Liberia House and Grounds
Celebrate pollinators at the Manassas Bee Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberia House at 8601 Portner Ave. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.
JULY
July 4
Fourth of July Fireworks on the National Mall
The National Park Service once again hosts a 35-minute fireworks display with D.C.’s national monuments as the backdrop. Fireworks start at dark, usually shortly after 9 p.m. See nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th for details and tips on getting there.
July 4
Celebrate America
Historic Manassas
Celebrate America this Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia. Festivities run from 3-10 p.m. throughout downtown Manassas, topped off by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
Manassas Park
Join the city of Manassas Park for the annual Fourth of July fireworks at Signal Hill Park. There will be free shuttles to Signal Hill Park from VRE and City Hall starting at 6 p.m. See manassasparkcommunitycenter.com for details.
July 9
Polo in the Park
Morven Park International Equestrian Center, Leesburg
Polo in the Park brings fast-paced arena polo action to Loudoun County on Saturday nights in July and August through the six-week season (Saturdays through Aug. 13). Multiple picnic and tailgate options are available per night or for the season. Visit insidenovatix.com for tickets and details.
July 13-16
Fauquier County Fair
Warrenton
The Fauquier County Fair returns with farming exhibits, live music, rodeo nights and more. See fauquierfair.com for details.
July 16
Purcellville Wine and Food Festival
Enjoy food, wine and company at the Purcellville Wine and Food Festival on July 16 in historic Dillon’s Woods at the Fireman’s Field Complex. Local wineries and vineyards will be sampling a wide array of varietals. See purcellvillewineandfood.com for details.
July 30
“Toy Story in Concert”
Wolftrap’s Filene Center
The National Symphony Orchestra presents “Toy Story in Concert” while the full feature film is projected in HD onto screens in-house and on the lawn. See wolftrap.org for information and tickets.
AUGUST
Aug. 4-7
4-H Fair and Carnival
Frying Pan Farm Park, Herndon
Rides, games, food and more will be on hand for the annual 4-H Fair and Carnival at the park in Herndon. Visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/frying-pan-park/4-h-fair for more information.
Aug. 6
Jimmy Buffett
Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow
Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefs perform at Jiffy Lube Live, with tickets on sale at livenation.com.
Aug. 12-20
Prince William County Fair
Manassas
The Prince William County Fair comes to the Prince William Fairgrounds in Manassas for its 72nd run with the usual favorites, including the midway and daily shows, events and concerts. See pwcfair.com for updates.
Aug. 13
TASTE Leesburg
Eat, drink and shop your way through downtown Leesburg with TASTE Leesburg highlighting local restaurants, food trucks, and farm markets. Plus, plenty of artists and merchants will be showcasing and selling their wares up and down the streets. See leesburgva.gov for more information.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 3
National Book Festival
Washington Convention Center
The Library of Congress National Book Festival is an annual literary event that brings together best-selling authors and thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings and other activities. See https://www.loc.gov/programs/national-book-festival/ for author updates, news and details.
Sept. 23
“Wheel of Fortune Live!”
Capital One Hall, Tysons
“Wheel of Fortune Live!,” a new live stage show, is kicking off a tour in September that includes a stop at Capital One Hall in Tysons on Sept. 23. See capitalonehall.com for more information.
Sept. 24
DogFest Washington D.C.
Reston Town Center
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Reston Town Center goes to the dogs for Dogfest Washington D.C., benefitting Canine Companions. Furry friends and their families are invited to join us for a day of fun, festivities, contests, graduate speakers, dog demonstrations, and more. Register at canine.org/DogFestWashingtonDC to receive a free DogFest bandana for your dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.