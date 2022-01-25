On a frigid morning in December 2004, two Mobil gas station employees in Annandale found Benito Miranda’s lifeless body slumped against the back wall of the building.
Miranda, 44, was homeless and had spent the night next to a vent blowing warm air from inside the auto repair shop. But the temperatures dropped below freezing, and he later died from hypothermia.
A little over a week later, another homeless man, George Dodd, 56, also died from hypothermia while taking shelter in an abandoned house on Beulah Street in Alexandria.
Those deaths, however, did not go unnoticed.
In April 2005, FACETS, a nonprofit based in Fairfax County, formed a Hypothermia Prevention and Response Program in response to the deaths of Miranda, Dodd and others. The program’s goal was to work with the county, local faith communities and other nonprofits to provide warm meals, shelter and case management.
The program has now expanded to include 50 different faith communities and a small army of paid volunteers, caseworkers and nurse practitioners to provide shelter and other services to hundreds of homeless individuals throughout the winter. And although homelessness persists, local volunteers and nonprofit leaders said that since the COVID-19 pandemic started they have noticed fewer people entering local shelters because of local government programs made possible through federal pandemic relief funds.
Every year since 2005, from the first Saturday after Thanksgiving until April 1, dozens of churches across Fairfax open their doors for one to two weeks and provide homeless adult men and women with a hot meal and a place to sleep.
Under normal circumstances, those who need a place to sleep would be taken by van from the Lamb Center, a daytime center for homeless individuals, to the church providing shelter that week. But, Deborah Guegel, a local volunteer who helps at the shelters, said that these past few years it has been difficult to convince drivers to transport individuals because of COVID-19.
Joe Fay, executive director of FACETS, said that with the support of the churches the guests are given bus tokens and cards during the week so they can use their own cars or public transportation to get to the shelters.
Once at the shelter, guests are given a hot meal, a blanket and a mat to sleep on. Allison Coles, senior director of development and communications for FACETS, said the organization also tries to hire case managers who can connect the guest to services, such as job training, mental health resources, housing support and more. Volunteer nurses also come in a few times a week, Coles said, to assist guests, administer vaccines and test for COVID.
Anyone who shows symptoms of COVID or tests positive is isolated or quarantined in a hotel by Fairfax County Health and Human Services.
The combination of shelter, as well as social, economic and health services, has decreased the overall number of homeless individuals seeking help in recent years, according to Coles.
On average, the hypothermia program serves between 35-55 guests per night, Fay said. But he noted that this number would be much higher, around 50-75 guests per night, if not for the county also providing temporary shelter for those who need to quarantine. “The quarantine hotels have been very helpful for the population that we serve.”
The county also has provided significant financial support to help pay staff, acquire supplies and fund the program, according to Fay.
Michael Dykes, hypothermia site coordinator for FACETS, said he believes the federal economic pandemic relief that was distributed to localities, including Fairfax, to help prevent eviction and job loss, among other things, is a big reason why the shelters have been seeing fewer homeless individuals.
“I don’t see a lot of people coming through because they just got evicted or they were forced to leave their units or because of job loss or anything like that,” he said.
In addition to donating their space, churches provide volunteers, meals and transportation tokens and gas cards. FACETS covers some supplies, direct assistance to clients, management costs and some staffing.
Guegel said a big misconception about helping homeless individuals is just to give them a job. Instead, individuals need to be stable physically, emotionally and psychologically before they can thrive in a job setting.
“A long time ago, the thought was, in order to help a person who's mentally ill, the first thing you need to do is give them a job so that they can make money, so they can get housing, and once they get housing and they get stabilized, then they can deal with their mental health issues,” she added. “And that has been kicked by the wayside. Nowadays, it's been learned that in order to help somebody who has an illness like that, they need stability. And stability needs to be in the form of at least having a place with a roof over their heads.”
