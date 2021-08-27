Fifteen employees of Republic Services Recycling outside Manassas were hospitalized Friday morning after a chemical spill at the plant.
Fire crews were called to the business in the 7900 block of Notes Drive at 6:20 a.m. after several workers reported difficulty breathing, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
The 15 employees hospitalized did not appear to suffer life-threatening injuries, he said.
The surrounding area and businesses were not impacted.
Smolsky said the source of the chemical is unknown at this time but was suspected to be household chemicals in the recycling material being sorted at the facility.
