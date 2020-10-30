Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay says he's not alarmed by the region's recent increase in COVID-19 cases but warns that fighting the virus is a marathon, not a sprint.
Speaking Friday morning during a forum presented by the Greater Washington Board of Trade, McKay said any uptick in cases is a reason to be concerned but that COVID fatigue is a bigger challenge.
"We have a long way to go here," McKay said. "We’ve made many sacrifices over many months. Now is not the time to blow all that because people are tired.”
McKay was joined in the forum by Prince George's, Md., County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Phil Mendelson, chair of the District of Columbia City Council.
All three local leaders said the Washington region is currently faring better than the rest of the country as far as the virus is concerned because local residents are generally abiding by coronavirus guidelines, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
"We’ve been fortunate in this region that messaging around wearing a mask has not become political or controversial," Mendelson said.
Nonetheless, cases in Northern Virginia have increased about 75% since early October and are at their highest levels since the region was coming down from its peak in late May and early June.
McKay said part of the increase in Fairfax is because the county has aggressively increased testing, especially among vulnerable populations, and noted that the county has hired 400 contact tracers.
In May, when Gov. Ralph Northam began reopening other parts of Virginia, Northern Virginia leaders pointed out that their metrics did not yet warrant reopening, and that action built trust with the public, McKay said. “If we’re going to be trusted ambassadors, we need to be truthful with people.”
McKay said he envisions the region's economic recovery to look like a "W" as the impact of recent case increases is not yet clear.
"We may see another dip, which is frustrating," he added. "But I think at the end of the day we’re going to turn that and head upward pretty quickly."
He noted that the county continues to attract new businesses "almost as if there wasn't a pandemic" and that the residential real estate market is "red hot." He said he is concerned, however, about the commercial real estate market, due to uncertainty about office space in the future and the decline in retail.
He also noted that although Fairfax received $200 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, the effects on tax revenue may not be felt until next year and that another federal stimulus package is needed.
In response to a question about what a win by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would mean for the region, Alsobrooks and McKay both said it could lead to a renewed effort to move the FBI headquarters out of Washington, as President Donald Trump stopped those plans. The sites that were considered finalists for the headquarters are in Springfield and Prince George's.
McKay also said it will mean that the federal government's messaging on the pandemic is similar to that of state and local governments. “A Biden administration automatically will put more faith in a vaccine when it’s released," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.