Lisa Fikes has been named president and CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence, formerly Leadership Arlington.
She replaces Karen Coltrane, who had been CEO for about 2 1/2 years before leaving in February and accepting a job in Richmond. Fikes has been acting president and CEO, said George Bailey, chair of the organization's board of regents.
“Her experience, skill set, and performance as our acting president and CEO over the past months made this an obvious decision for our board members,” Bailey said about Fikes. “Her leadership style and attributes are reflective of what we as an organization are attempting to highlight and cultivate."
Fikes was originally hired by the organization in 2016 to lead the Volunteer Arlington program, a public-private partnership between LCE and Arlington County that connects individuals, groups, and businesses to local volunteer opportunities. Under Fikes' leadership, the program has grown to partner with more than 250 local nonprofit and county organizations, the organization said in a news release. She will continue to oversee the Volunteer Arlington program in her new role.
Before joining the Leadership Center for Excellence, Fikes was the associate for youth and children’s ministries at St. John’s Episcopal Church in McLean for 18 years. She is a graduate of Rhodes College and a Leadership Arlington Class of 2019 alum.
Fikes said she is honored to serve in her new role.
“The world has changed drastically in the past year and a half. There is a renewed need to gather, listen, and learn from a variety of voices in order to build communities of collaboration and kindness," she added. "LCE is uniquely positioned to serve as the gathering space for leadership development and civic engagement. Connecting and leveraging these strengths allows us the opportunity to equip and empower leaders with the tools to lead and serve more effectively, making connections that have a lasting impact on our community.”
