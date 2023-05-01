When local filmmaker Chris Schrack decided to return to feature-length films after a 10-year hiatus, he knew he’d have to work through imperfections.
“If you spend your life making movies and you fail at it a lot, and yet you still want to keep doing it, and you want to keep making each film better than the one before it, then that’s how you know you have the want to keep making movies,” Schrack said.
The Fairfax City native will debut his third feature film, “For Sale,” on May 3 at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse. The horror-comedy tells the story of a shady salesman entrusted with selling a haunted house.
The movie feeds into the horror tropes Shrack has been playing with since he started shooting movies at age 6 with a VHS camcorder. He graduated from Fairfax High School in 2003 and then James Madison University’s School of Media Arts Design in 2007.
While many of his peers obtained master’s degrees or sought work on film sets, Schrack was “squeamish about being hundreds of dollars in debt” after college. At the time, he was inspired by the mumblecore movement, in which filmmakers such as Shane Carrruth, the Duplass brothers and Greta Gerwig were making films on low budgets that managed to get national distribution through the festival circuit.
While working a day job managing used-car inventory for a dealership, Shrack amassed enough money to buy his first digital camera and shoot his first feature-length film, “Elysium,” in 2010. The movie was about a runaway and an immigrant who find themselves transported to a dark underworld.
Three years later, he shot the horror film “Backwater” in West Virginia. He assembled a larger crew for a more traditional horror film set against the backdrop of a couple on a camping trip. That film also premiered at the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse and eventually went on to win the best script award at the Hollywood Horrorfest.
“The biggest benefit from getting awards at festivals is that certain people in the industry start to remember you and look forward to your next festival entry,” Schrack said. “If you’ve won awards at past festivals, it seems like it’s more likely that your following work will be seen.”
In 2015, Schrack moved from Northern Virginia to Washington and started a production company, Washington Digital Media, and did freelance work on local commercials, political campaigns and wedding videos. He also taught a screenwriting course. He also made short films that earned more festival awards.
Still, finding the time to make another feature-length film eluded him, but the pandemic gave him an opportunity.
“A lot of filmmakers, they’ll make a few films and say, ‘I don’t want to do it anymore,’ because it’s incredibly stressful and takes a lot of hard work and effort,” Schrack said. “It has to be a story that you’re in love with – that you’re really excited to tell, to carry you through all that time.”
“For Sale” is co-written by Jordan Friedberg, who met Schrack at the Austin Film Festival. When it came to filming, however, Schrack opted to do pretty much everything himself. The only help he had most days was from his brother, David.
Most of the movie was shot in Burkittsville, Md., a small village west of Frederick. Other scenes were shot in Manassas, Fairfax, Laurel, Md., and Annapolis, Md. Many of the actors were from New York, but several are from the Washington area – include Erik Alexis, Chardelle Moore, Tony Brown and Ellie Torrez. The film is one hour and 55 minutes long.
Schrack said he looks for ways to make films as inexpensively as possible.
“Larger budgets mean possibly spending years finding investors, and I wanted ‘For Sale’ to be a film that was so small that I could go into production quickly and without using anyone else’s money,” he added.
“I think the way that I did it was the hardest way you could do it, which was to not just be the director, but to be the producer and cinematographer all at the same time,” he said. “You’re not just blocking the actors but you’re thinking about the lighting and you’re also responding via text about the location for the next day.”
The film’s lead actor, Andrew Roth, who is from the New York area, called Schrack a “budget wizard.”
“It’s been astounding how much we were able to achieve on such a small scale,” Roth added.
Schrack’s goal for the film is for it to be noticed. In addition to the Arlington screening this week, several screenings are scheduled in New York this summer. Despite the small scale, he says he wants “all the biggest and best things that every other filmmaker asks for.”
Editor’s Note: Orrin Konheim worked on Schrack’s first film as a location manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.