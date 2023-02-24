The Prince William County School Board has approved boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School set to open next year.
The final boundaries for the new school just outside the Manassas city limits feature several small tweaks from what the boundary formation committee originally proposed in January. In addition, rising fifth-graders will remain at their current school with additional busing provided.
Under the final boundary plan approved last week, children from the following communities will still be rezoned. Students from Coverstone, Coverstone IV, Crestwood, Marywood Apartments, Rosemary Ridge, Stonebridge, Sudley Crossing Apartments, Summertree Condos, The Knolls at Bull Run and Winchester at Bull Run would all be rezoned from their current schools to the brand new Rosemount Lewis.
Meanwhile, students from Heritage Crossing Condos, Highland Park, Manaport Plaza, Stonewall Acres, Sunnybrook, West Gate Plaza and parts of the Irongate Community will move into Suella G. Ellis Elementary School.
Unlike previously recommended plans, the boundaries of Yorkshire Elementary will be unaffected, and students from the Bull Run Mobile Home Community will remain there. The Fairmont Community and Hallmark Manor will also go unaffected.
“Since [the draft recommendation in January], we did have a public hearing, and although we didn’t have in-person participants for the public hearing, we did have participants online that did leave comments for us and feedback on the plans,” Superintendent LaTanya McDade said of the changes. “And so we attempted to incorporate some of that feedback that shows engagement from both the committee – that represents the communities that are part of the boundary discussion – as well as the feedback from families within those communities that’ll be impacted.”
The changes, McDade said, reflected feedback from those groups as well as School Board members Lisa Zargapur (Coles District), Jen Wall (Gainesville) and Adele Jackson (Brentsville).
The finalized plan leaves Rosemount Lewis projected for 555 students in the 2023-24 school year, which will be its first in operation. By the 2027-28 school year, the division is projecting it will have already reached its built capacity with over 650 students.
All told, three different rezoning plans were considered for the new school, and all attempted to balance enrollments at all the affected schools within 15% of their “overall capacity utilization” over three years.
The impacts of the new school will be dramatic on all of the area’s existing elementary schools. This year, Loch Lomond, George Mullen, Sinclair, Sudley and Yorkshire elementary schools were all over capacity. Lomond and Sinclair are the most overcrowded, at 116% and 118.3%, respectively. Lomond has seven portable classrooms while Sudley has eight.
With the opening of Lewis, all of the area’s schools are projected to all fall under 100% of built capacity for the 2023-24 school year, though projected growth in the area means that by 2027-28, Lewis and five other area schools will again be over capacity.
