Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler announced Tuesday that the afternoon session of the board’s Nov. 1 meeting will be canceled so supervisors can hold the final public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers across 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane, has quickly become the most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades. Opponents and proponents have launched personal attacks against each other, and it has spawned recall efforts against Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland and Board Chair Ann Wheeler and a federal lawsuit against Candland.
The hearing will likely last well into the following morning. The Planning Commission’s vote in favor of the project in September came after a nearly seven-hour marathon public hearing, easily among the longest in county history. It started at 10 p.m. Wednesday and didn’t wrap up until 4:34 a.m. Thursday. The commission did not cast a vote until after 5 a.m.
More than 220 people signed up to speak at that meeting, but 85 dropped off before their slot as the hearing stretched well into the morning.
The hearing is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
