Five Prince William County Public School students were among the six finalists selected to present at the 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition and Program on Jan. 16.
The event is held each year in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the MLK Day holiday by the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. The students’ speeches are one component of the celebration, now in its 38th year, that will be broadcast as a free virtual event on the chapter’s YouTube Channel.
The program will also include performances by the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir, made up of area students. Although the event will be offered virtually, student performances are recorded in person when possible.
Students in grades 6-12 competed in the oratorical competition and were asked to first write and then present an oration in celebration of the life and accomplishments of Dr. King, based on this year’s theme: “A View of the Promised Land.”
The five finalists from Prince William schools are:
- Shavonne Davis, ninth grade, Patriot High School
- Alyssa M. Godfrey, eighth grade, Benton Middle School
- Sakshi Gowda, eighth grade, Ronald Wilson Reagan Middle School
- Kaomi Ninasaume, seventh grade, Gainesville Middle School
- Brooklynn Saunders, 11th grade, Gar-Field High School
The following awards will be announced during the program: Best Before the Judges, Judges’ Choice, Best Before the Audience (selected from by text-to-vote from the YouTube viewing audience) and Award Ceremony Student Speaker. The awards will be presented at an in-person awards ceremony held at Gainesville High School on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.
