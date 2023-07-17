Yoga enthusiasts can find their zen at Lake Ridge’s newest studio.
YogaSix, located at 12423 Hedges Run Drive, is a modern fitness boutique offering instructor-led classes in a full studio. Each studio in the YogaSix franchise is locally owned and operated, and the company aims to provide class options for everybody, from beginners to athletes seeking recovery to more advanced students.
The facility in Lake Ridge celebrated its grand opening July 13 and held free themed classes over the weekend.
“It’s always exciting when we see new entrepreneurs starting a business here in our community,” Marty Nohe, chairman-elect of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce and president of Appliance Connection, said at the July 13 ceremony. “I keep meeting new entrepreneurs opening up businesses in the county, sticking their neck out and using things other people see as challenges as opportunities to grow themselves, grow the community, grow their businesses and make their lives better for themselves and their families.”
As an Air Force veteran and mother of four, YogaSix Lake Ridge owner Lydia Maglathlin of Falls Church is no stranger to a challenge. She attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she was commissioned as an intelligence officer and served on active duty for four years, including a tour in Iraq. In 2006, she transitioned to the Air Force Reserves as a defense attaché.
“We believe this brand of yoga is truly accessible to everyone. That’s why we’re here, to welcome the community and have people realize that yoga really is for everybody,” Maglathlin said. “We take our mission very seriously: to be energizing, empowering, fun and accessible. Whether you’ve been practicing yoga for 30 years or whether you’re brand new, we seek to welcome you to our studio.”
YogaSix Lake Ridge is open seven days a week with four-six daily classes. There are six class offerings altogether: Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt + Flow. Monthly memberships are available for four, eight or unlimited visits per month. There are also single-class options.
The studio is seen as a welcome addition to the shopping center off Old Bridge Road, which features a Giant, Starbucks and other restaurants and shops.
“This part of the shopping center has been under-utilized for quite some time,” Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye said. “When we talk about having a good quality business that employs great people with good quality jobs with an outward-facing community to really give a good benefit for the community, this is a textbook-model case of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.