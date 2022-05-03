Loudoun County fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused a Monday afternoon blaze that damaged a single-family home in Chantilly.
About 4:20 p.m., 911 received a call reporting a fire in a large home on Paramount Place in Chantilly. Fire and rescue crews from Dulles South, Kirkpatrick Farms, Aldie, Moorefield, Fairfax County, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority were dispatched, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the garage and first floor of the three-story home. All residents, including two dogs, were safely outside.
Crews attacked the bulk of the fire from the outside so that additional crews could make their way inside, where they worked to douse the flames and look for fire in the walls and attic spaces, the release said. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters remained on scene to assist the Fire Marshal’s Office investigation.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.