Fire ripped through the Carl Lewis Community Center in North Stafford on Monday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to the center in the 100 block of Telegraph Road in the Widewater area just after 3:35 p.m. and arrived four minutes later to find heavy fire through the roof, Stafford County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Firefighters "extended multiple lines" and brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes, the release said.
There was no one at the center at the time and no firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In a Facebook post, Stafford County Supervisor Tinesha Allen, who represents the Widewater District, said the center is staple in the community.
"Please be assured that the center will be rebuilt with community input," she wrote.
