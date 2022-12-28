Investigators are trying to determine what caused a Tuesday morning fire in the attic of a historic Loudoun County church turned into a home.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike in the town of Hillsboro just after 9:30 a.m., with first-arriving crews reporting smoke coming from the two-story stone church converted into a home.
All occupants were able to get out, but one was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Based on conditions, a Rapid Intervention Task Force (units designated for firefighter safety) and a Tanker Task Force were dispatched, the release said.
In all, crews from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Philomont, Hamilton, Leesburg, Purcellville and Round Hill were dispatched to battle the blaze.
Firefighters deployed hoselines into the structure and found fire in the attic space.
"As this area of Loudoun County is not served by a pressurized water hydrant supply system, units set up a water supply by drafting water from a pond on Highwater Road to supply units at the scene," the release said.
Firefighters worked to locate the fire in the attic space above a vaulted ceiling, achieve control of the fire, and check for any extension of fire into uninvolved areas.
Due to the low temperatures and expected work cycles a Rehab Unit (for firefighter rehabilitation) and Air Unit (to resupply firefighter breathing air packs) were requested. This brought units from Moorefield and Prince William County.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, along with tallying an estimate of damages.
One first responder was hospitalized for evaluation, the release said.
According to the Loudoun Times, the church was built in the 1850s and closed in the early 1970s.
