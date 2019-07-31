Fire destroyed two Ashburn homes and damaged two more early Wednesday morning.
Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Millstead Drive. The house that caught fire was being used as a rental and unoccupied at the time. No one was home at the other homes involved, fire officials said.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue reported that two homes were destroyed and two more sustained damage.
One firefighter suffered a minor burn battling the two-alarm blaze. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
