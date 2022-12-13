A Tuesday afternoon fire displaced seven adults and left heavy damage to their home in the Yorkshire area outside Manassas.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of Leland Road at 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames showing from the rear of a two-story single-family home.
"Fire attack was quickly initiated to attack the rapidly spreading blaze," Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release. "At one point, crews were forced to change tactics due to the amount of fire."
The house was heavily damaged and declared unsafe to occupy by building officials.
No one was injured and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The cause is under investigation.
The lone occupant home at the time of the fire was alerted by a smoke detector.
"This incident exemplifies the importance of having smoke detectors in all properties. The Fire Marshal’s Office reminds everyone to check their smoke detectors monthly," Smolsky said.
