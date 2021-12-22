Two people were injured in a two-alarm fire late Tuesday at the McLean home of former Virginia governor and U.S. Senator Chuck Robb.
Flames could be seen in Maryland and D.C. along the Potomac River as fire engulfed the mansion in the the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road around 11:30 p.m.
Units currently on scene of two alarm house fire in 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. 1st arriving units reported fire throughout 1st floor of a large home. Two persons transported to hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries. @ArlingtonVaFD and @mcfrs assisting. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/jUStCUVtKt— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 22, 2021
Two people were inside the house at the time and suffered non life-threatening injuries, Fairfax County fire and rescue said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital. Fire officials did not say who was injured.
Fire crews arrived at the scene to find flames throughout the first floor of the large home, with fire then spreading through the roof, the fire department said.
Fire crews were called in from Arlington and Montgomery County, Md., to help battle the blaze.
Robb and his wife Lynda have owned the home on the Potomac River since 1973, according to Fairfax County property records. It has an assessed value of $3.4 million.
Robb served as Virginia's governor from 1982 to 1986 and U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001.
