The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the entire D.C. area Thursday due to low relative humidity and expected gusty winds.
Sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph are forecast through the day, with gusts up to 30 mph, particular in the mid- to late-afternoon. The relative humidity is expected to remain as low as 23 percent.
All outdoor burning is discouraged and smokers are urged to properly extinguish cigarettes.
"Fires can spread rapidly in these conditions," the weather service said.
A fire watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Click here for a detailed forecast.
