Gusty winds and low humidity will lead to an increased risk for the spread of wildfires Sunday across the D.C. area.
The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch in effect at 8 a.m. Sunday through Sunday evening.
Sustained northwest winds of 20 mph are expected, with gusts up to 35 mph. Dry conditions, low humidity and the strong winds "will promote rapid spread of any uncontrolled fires that develop," the weather service said.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
