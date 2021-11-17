A firearm and a BB gun were discovered Tuesday in student lockers at Hampton Middle School in Dale City.
At 8:51 a.m., the school resource officer was informed by security at the school at 14800 Darbydale Ave. that a 12-year-old boy had an unloaded firearm in his locker, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The gun was found and confiscated.
While investigating, a BB gun was located in the locker of another student, an 11-year-old boy, she said. Neither weapon was ever brandished towards other students or part of any active threat.
On Wednesday, the resource officer obtained petitions for the 12-year-old boy who was in possession of the real firearm, charging him with possession of a firearm on school property. The other student was not charged.
In a note home to school families, Principal Jehovanni Mitchell said the incidents were dealt with promptly and safely thanks to students "who responsibly reported the presence of the guns."
"Please take the opportunity to remind your child that the actual or suspected presence of any weapon should always be reported to an adult immediately," Mitchell said.
The incidents follow a series of threats of violence, including two fake active-shooter threats, at schools in eastern Prince William County last week.
