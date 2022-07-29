Did you see it? A bright fireball flashed across the skies over the D.C. area Thursday night, and was captured on many doorbell and dashcam videos.
Hey @capitalweather we caught a glimpse of the meteor in Loudoun County! pic.twitter.com/WOnqXHVOjR— Trevor Hawthorn (@packetwerks) July 29, 2022
NASA Meteor Watch says “a very preliminary solution” indicates the meteor started out in Northern Virginia west of D.C. at 9:56 p.m., moving north into Pennsylvania at 62,000 miles per hour.
Witnesses said the fireball was green to white and very bright.
In one report to the American Meteor Society, a Pennsylvania resident said it looked like a “glowing train, like it was on fire.” Others reported the fireball flashed at the end, trailing green sparks.
NASA defines fireballs as brighter-than-usual meteors, with several thousand occurring in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. Most go unseen since they happen in isolated areas or during daylight hours.
