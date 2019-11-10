The American Meteor Society received more than a dozen reports of a bright fireball streaking across the sky along the East Coast Sunday evening.
The meteor was seen about 7:40 p.m. from New York to North Carolina, with several reports from the D.C. area, including Leesburg and Vienna.
The fireball (another term for a very bright meteor), is likely part of the annual Taurid meteor shower, which peaks this week.
Every year from September to November, the Earth passes through a broad stream of debris left by Comet Encke, according to NASA.
"The dust associated with the comet hits the Earth’s atmosphere at 65,000 mph and burns up, creating the Taurid meteor shower, the agency said on its website.
Sunday night's fireball was described as low and bright, of varying colors from red to blue to white.
(1) comment
I saw this, it was spectacular!!
