An early-morning fire destroyed a townhouse in Leesburg, left a firefighter injured and displaced 13 residents.
Dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday reporting an explosion and fire in the 42000 block of Running Creek Square in Leesburg.
While fire crews were en route, dispatchers received multiple calls indicating a significant fire and upgraded the call to a house fire with people possibly trapped, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release. Fire crews also requested a rapid intervention taskforce due to the large black smoke visible.
The first arriving firefighters and sheriff's deputies confirmed that all occupants were out of the entire row of townhomes.
The roof and rear of one townhouse was engulfed in flames, with fire also venting from windows on all three levels at the front of the house, the release said.
Due to the large volume of fire, a second alarm was called.
"An aggressive fire attack and the use of non-combustible siding significantly aided in preventing the spread of the fire to other townhomes," the release said.
The townhouses on either side of the main home sustained smoke and water damage, making all three uninhabitable, the release said. A total of 13 occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross or staying with friends
One resident suffered minor burns and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, fire and rescue officials said. The firefighter has since been released from the hospital.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.
"The presence of working smoke alarms played an important role in waking and notifying residents to exit the home," the release said. "The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System encourages residents to take a few moments to practice their home escape plan, ensure everyone in the home knows two ways out of each room, and to check that smoke alarms are installed and working properly."
If you’re not sure if your home is protected, visit www.loudoun.gov/smokealarms or call 703-737-8093 to access free smoke alarm resources.
(1) comment
Amazing how the neighboring homes look unscathed due to the non combustible siding. Even detached homes can experience some damage from a nearby fire.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.