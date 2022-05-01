A firefighter was injured and a family of three displaced in a Saturday afternoon fire in Dale City.
Crews were called to the 5000 block of Reardon Lane about 3:55 p.m. and arrived to find the single-family home "well involved and heavy smoke conditions," Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release. No one was home at the time.
The house sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by a county building official.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and three residents were displaced.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be improper discarded smoking material, the release said.
