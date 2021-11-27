A firefighter was hospitalized battling a Thanksgiving Day blaze at a home in the 13400 block of Wilt Store Road in Loudoun County.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined a golf cart stored on the exterior of the home beneath a covered deck is to blame for the fire.
At 11:52 a.m., on Thursday, fire crews were dispatched to the home with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units from Lucketts, Lovettsville, Purcellville, Leesburg, Hamilton, Frederick County, Md., and numerous command staff responding.
The first arriving units reported the structure fully involved in flames with fire extending to the surrounding woods, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
The initial officer immediately requested additional units including a Rapid Intervention Task Force and a Tanker Task Force due to the rural areas lack of an established water supply. Units utilized water from fire and rescue tankers and a pond on the property as the water supply, the release said.
Shortly after arrival, firefighters confirmed no one was inside and immediately began an exterior attack on the fire. The fire was brought under control in approximately 90 minutes, the release said.
Crews continued to monitor the fire and surrounding area to ensure complete extinguishment. One firefighter was injured during the incident and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a civilian on the scene was injured but refused transport.
The fire marshal's investigation determined the fire was accidental due to a malfunction within a golf cart stored on the exterior of the home underneath a covered deck. Damages to the home and its contents are estimated at $487,000.
You can help keep your family safe by following these safety tips:
- Use only electrical devices and cords listed for outdoor use, and follow the manufacturer’s specifications
- Inspect electrical cords for damage before use. Check for cracked or frayed sockets, exposed or bare wires, and loose connections. Never use a cord that feels hot or is damaged in any way.
- Test and clean smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. We recommend testing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors monthly and changing batteries regularly. If your smoke alarms are not working properly, call our smoke alarm program hotline 703-737-8093 or visit loudoun.gov/smokealarms<http://www.loudoun.gov/smokealarms>.
- For additional fire prevention and life safety information, please visit loudoun.gov/fireprevention<http://www.loudoun.gov/fireprevention> or call Public Education Manager Lisa Braun at 571-258-3222.
