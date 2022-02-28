A firefighter and two residents were injured in a fire early Sunday morning on Oakmont Manor Square in Ashburn.
The residents returned home just after 2 a.m. to find smoke and fire on the first floor of their townhome and called 911 before evacuating, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Fire and rescue units from Kincora, Ashburn, Lansdowne, Cascades, Leesburg, and Fairfax, along with county command fire staff responded.
Firefighters arrived to find visible fire and smoke coming from the townhouse and quickly deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire. Due to the rapidly spreading flames that had already engulfed both floors of the townhouse and the roof, firefighters were temporarily evacuated from the burning house, release said.
Master stream hose lines from several ladder trucks were used to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior, allowing 0firefighters to go back inside to check for fire extension to neighboring homes and ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
One firefighter suffered a minor burn to the leg and was treated and released from Inova Hospital in Lansdowne. Two adult residents were evaluated by paramedics on scene and transported to Reston Hospital Center for additional treatment, the news release said.
The county fire marshal's office determined that an electrical malfunction related to a television started the blaze, which caused about $586,800 including $164,800 in damages to two neighboring homes, the release said.
Several residents were been displaced but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.
