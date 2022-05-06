A Prince William County firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early-morning fire in Haymarket.
Firefighters are dispatched to the 4000 block of Gypsum Hill Road just after 4 a.m. Friday for a garage fire, and arrived to find the two-story building showing heavy flames.
One firefighter was taken to an area medical facility with a non-life-threatening injury, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be a heat lamp.
Firefighters also handled a fire in Manassas on Thursday afternoon that left two people displaced. Firefighters were called the 9000 block of Lomond Drive at 2:12 p.m. for a report from neighbors of a house on fire.
Crews arrived to find flames showing from the rear of the house. No one was at home at the time.
The house sustained extensive damage, displacing two adults, who were assisted by the Red Cross, Smolsky said. No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was electrical in nature.
