No one was injured in a three-alarm fire Tuesday night at Mike's American Grill in Springfield.
Crews were called to the restaurant in the 6200 block of Blacklick Road about 8:45 p.m. and arrived to find smoke showing and possible fire in the kitchen, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.
The restaurant was evacuated and a third alarm called. As of 9:50 p.m., the fire was under control and there were no injuries.
UPDATE - building fire in the 6200 block of Backlick Road in Springfield. Crews working to extinguish fire in roof area. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/n2ENiy8qRR— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 15, 2023
