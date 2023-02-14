No one was injured in a three-alarm fire Tuesday night at  Mike's American Grill in Springfield.

mikes fire.jpg

Fire crews battle a blaze at Mike's American in Springfield on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Crews were called to the restaurant in the 6200 block of Blacklick Road about 8:45 p.m. and arrived to find smoke showing and possible fire in the kitchen, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

The restaurant was evacuated and a third alarm called. As of 9:50 p.m., the fire was under control and there were no injuries.

