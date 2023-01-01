Fire gutted a $1.3 million home on Yates Ford Road outside Manassas on New Year's Day. Authorities initially reported the possibility of occupants trapped inside, but all had been accounted for by early afternoon.
Fire crews arrived about 11:40 a.m. to find heavy fire through the roof of the single-family home in the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road and called a second alarm. The house is in the Waterview Plantation subdivision, which does not have fire hydrants. Tankers were used to pump water from the nearby Occoquan River.
Firefighters remained on the scene this afternoon and were still working to fully extinguish the fire as of 1:30 p.m.
