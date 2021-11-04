It's been a busy morning for fire crews in western Prince William County.
Firefighters were first called to LifeTime Fitness on Limestone Drive in Gainesville and arrived to find smoke showing through the roof, Prince William Professional Firefighters reported on its Facebook page. Upon further investigation, companies reported an electrical fire extending through the roofing materials. There were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters later responded to the 1400 Block of Loudoun Drive in Haymarket for an attic fire in a single-family house.
Loudoun County firefighters were assisting Prince William in bringing the blaze under control.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
