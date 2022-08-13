A Friday house fire in the Lucketts area of Loudoun County displaced a family of four.
On Friday afternoon, the homeowner called 911 cal reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, Md., responded along with numerous command officers, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Fire and rescue crews arrived on scene to find a two-story, single-family home with fire showing from the attached garages. All occupants of the home were located safely outside upon the arrival of emergency personnel.
Firefighters quickly used hose lines to extinguish the fire in the garage and fire that had spread into the living quarters, the release said.
A family was rescued by firefighters and was given oxygen by EMS personnel on scene. No additional injuries were reported to civilian or first responders.
The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined the fire was accidental, caused when combustible items in the garage came in contact with a refrigerator compressor, the release said.
Two adults, two children, one cat and one dog were displaced and are staying locally with family. Damages to the home and contents are estimated at approximately $496,000.
Per National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the most common reason for refrigerator fires is the compressor due to overheating. If the overheated compressor comes into contact with combustible items, that can quickly cause a fire. By following some simple fire safety and housekeeping practices, you can keep your family safe.
• Clean your coils. Dusty, dirty coils can stop the fridge from cooling properly and result in wasted electricity and food. Unplug your fridge and dust them off.
• Check your compressor. Make sure it’s making no odd noises and the internal/external temperature is within the correct boundaries.
• Finally, clear all combustibles from around and behind the refrigerator unit. Items should not be stored in close proximity, behind or on top of these appliances.
For additional fire and life safety information, visit Loudoun.gov/Fire or call the LCFR Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.