A Sterling resident is in critical condition after being rescued from their burning home early Tuesday.
Just before 4 a.m., Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County responded to a reported house fire on Thrush Road in Sterling. A passerby saw smoke and called 911 to report the fire.
Upon their arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions from the rear of the structure and requested additional resources, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
While the engine crew worked to extinguish the fire, rescue squad personnel forced entry into the home to search for trapped occupants. Firefighters were able to quickly locate and rescue one unconscious adult victim, as well as several unresponsive pets from the home, the release said.
Paramedics on the scene initiated advanced life support procedures and took the victim to Inova Lansdowne Hospital where they remain in critical condition. Loudoun County Animal Services responded to assist with two dogs and one cat that did not survive.
The fire was brought under control quickly and the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.
