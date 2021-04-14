Firefighters rescued two people Tuesday night from a burning townhouse on Emberdale Drive in Dale City.
Crews arrived around 11:15 p.m. to find heavy smoke conditions through the home in the 14000 block of Emberdale Drive, Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post.
"Units worked quickly to search the buildings for trapped occupants and extinguish the fire," the post said. "Two occupants were located on the upper floor of the involved townhouse and were safely removed from the structure. The outcome could have been much worse due to the lack of working smoke detectors."
No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation by the county fire marshal's office.
Members left working smoke detectors at the residence before leaving the incident.
