Prince William County fire officials are investigating two fires Thursday that left 14 people displaced.
Firefighters were called to the first blaze at in the 12000 block of Elliots Oak Place in Bristow at 5:32 p.m. and arrived to find an flames on the exterior spreading up and into the home, county Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said.
No injuries were reported.
The structure was declared unsafe to occupy displacing two adults and five children. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews were called to the second fire in the 13800 block of Lindendale Road in Dale City at 8:34 p.m. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a home’s rear deck on fire.
Crews arrived with fire showing and quickly spreading up the exterior into the upper floor and attic, Smolsky said. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. The home was declared the structure unsafe to occupy and the Red Cross is assisting the six adults and one child displaced.
Investigators determined the fire originated from a propane grill on the home’s rear deck.
“If you are utilizing a grill never leave it unattended,” Smolsky said Grills should be kept a minimum of 10 feet (15 feet is recommended) away from the structure. Keep nearby combustible away from a grill. Keep small children a safe distance away. If you have a propane grill, ensure all fittings are tight and the tank is secured.
