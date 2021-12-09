The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the state's first known case of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the agency said in a Thursday evening news release.
The variant was identified in a sample from an adult resident of the northwest region of Virginia who had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel during the exposure period.
The omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November, and may spread more easily than other variants, including delta, the release said.
The federal government has classified omicron as a "variant of concern."
"At this time, there is no evidence that infection with this variant causes more severe disease, but there is evidence that persons who have previously had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with omicron," the VDH release said.
To date, the variant has been identified in 21 other states or jurisdictions.
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first Omicron infection in the Commonwealth,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., said in the release. “This drives home the challenge the COVID-19 virus presents to the world as the virus changes and mutates over time. Scientists are hard at work studying the newly identified variant to understand how easily it spreads and how sick it makes people.
"Right now, the highly transmissible delta variant is causing almost all cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the delta and omicron variants will emerge. Do your part. Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you’re eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been working with state public health, academic, and commercial laboratories to increase domestic strain surveillance capacity to sequence thousands of specimens every week.
"This effort has greatly expanded our ability to detect and characterize emerging viral variants in the United States," the release said.
