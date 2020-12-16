The first wave of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in Northern Virginia, with hospitals and public health departments working to vaccinate as many frontline health care workers as possible before the end of the month.
Novant’s Prince William Medical Center in Manassas administered its first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine Wednesday to a number of critical care staff in what was described as a “dry run” before opening a clinic for hospital staff to be vaccinated Thursday.
Michelle Strider, chief quality officer at Novant Health UVA Health System, which owns Prince William Medical Center, said Tuesday, when the hospital received its first doses, was “a historic day.”
Also Tuesday, Inova Fairfax Hospital administered its first vaccine to a neonatal intensive care unit nurse. And at Loudoun County's StoneSprings Hospital Center, Dr. Laura Cook, medical director for the emergency department, was among the first to be vaccinated.
Elsewhere, long-term care facilities and public health entities are gearing up to begin receiving and administering their own doses sometime next week.
Last week, an independent Food and Drug Administration panel of immunology experts recommended the vaccine for the emergency authorization for people aged 16 and up, and shipments began arriving at Virginia hospitals at the start of the week. Moderna’s vaccine, developed using the same mRNA platform as Pfizer’s but not requiring similar super-cold storage, could receive its FDA authorization by the end of this week.
Strider said Novant's Prince William hospital received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to start, but wouldn’t say how many staff members and contractors at the facility get top priority. The hospital also expects a shipment of the Moderna vaccine once it receives authorization.
“We will extend vaccination to all our team members, providers and advanced practice providers, and will continue to vaccinate through January,” Strider said in an email. “We don’t know the regularity [of vaccine shipments] at this time. Like other Virginia hospitals, we are notified as vaccine becomes available.”
At Tuesday’s Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting, Dr. Alison Ansher, county health district director, said public health officials expect vaccines to be delivered for health districts by Monday, when they’ll begin vaccinating emergency medical and fire personnel and other public health workers.
It’s unclear where those first vaccination clinics will be set up, but Ansher said the health district would monitor each person for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure no adverse reactions required attention. Both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control say the vaccines have met very high standards for safety and efficacy.
Down the line, Ansher said, the state will partner with pharmacies and health clinics to set up vaccination sites when the doses are widely available, but she also said the focus is on engaging sections of the population who are skeptical of the vaccine or don’t want to take it. Ansher said she expected that some of those people would become more comfortable once they see front-line workers being vaccinated.
“We don’t anticipate 100% of the population initially wanting the vaccine,” Ansher said. “But as we get through the health-care workers, the long-term care … and as we’re moving toward the entire population, we’ve signed up various pharmacies to assist doing the whole population.”
Julian Walker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, said the first wave of shipments this week consisted of about 72,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sent to about 20 hospitals across the state. The hospitals were selected because they have cold-storage capacity, as well as because of their geography.
“The shipments are geographically such that they cover the entire commonwealth,” Walker told InsideNoVa.
Health-care workers and long-term care staff and residents comprise Virginia’s “1A” tier for vaccination. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state expects to receive 480,000 doses of vaccines by the end of December, estimating that there are just about 500,000 people in the top tier.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, administered three to four weeks apart.
Many area nursing homes hope their first staff members and residents can get vaccines starting next week, when CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will begin setting up clinics inside long-term care facilities through a CDC partnership with the national chains.
Angela Bond, an administrator at the Fairfax Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where about 180 residents and 250 staff members will eventually be vaccinated, said the providers will bring the vaccines into the facility and administer them.
Bond said the facility feels an urgency to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. The home is gearing up by pre-registering residents and staff with consent forms.
“We have a huge Excel sheet line listing that gets everybody’s information at a glance,” she said. “We’re ready to put our hands up and say ‘Take us first.’”
After the 1A tier has been vaccinated, the next people in line will be essential workers such as school teachers, police and firemen, as well as the general population of people in high-risk categories. Vaccines aren’t expected to be available to whomever wants one until well into 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.